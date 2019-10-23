Detroit Woman Becomes The Face Of A Beauty Brand After Years Of Colorism Bullying

As much as we’d like colorism to come to an end, it is still a huge issue in today’s world. Joy Mohammed, a mother-of-five from Detroit, spent most of her life being bullied because of her dark skin. Now, she has become the face of The Lip Bar’s new foundation shade that matches her skin tone perfectly.
View this post on Instagram
The only thing which made the teasing and the midnight jokes worse was the fact that when it was time for some make up I had no options. The shadows lacked pigment. The foundations never inclusive. The world was against me. Then Dave Chappelle came out with the “Dahkness!!!” Rick James skit. It was a wrap for my self esteem. I wanted to be as invisible as I clearly was. And then came the @thelipbar. Where I’m included AND seen. It’s good to be recognized. Mom of 5. Law student. And model. You wish you was this dahk. You could neva. 📸: @breannwhlgn
The Lip Bar is a Black-owned makeup brand based out of Detroit. Joy is a long-time customer of the company, so when she was personally asked to model the new shade 6.04 Warm Red Ebony, she was shocked. In a statement to The Daily Mail she said, “I was completely overwhelmed to be asked – absolutely blown away.”
“I couldn’t get over the fact I was tapped to represent a foundation shade that was unavailable when I was in need of make-up for senior photos and dance recitals, because my skin tone was so “undesirable” to the masses,” she added.
Unfortunately many women have had this experience. Women are often viewed as unattractive or less appealing because their complexion is darker. Joy went on to say, “I was always the darkest kid in class when I was younger – it was rough. People would make comments about my skin color and call me things like “blackety black.”
Joy resorted to using makeup that wasn’t her shade because it was the only thing available to her. Although eventually she found brands that carried her shade (Fenty and TooFaced), she developed a loyalty to The Lip Bar. “I was drawn to this brand not only because it was also Detroit-owned, black-owned, and women-owned, but because it worked so well and showed up on my skin so well,” Joy said.
From bullying to a campaign star! Congratulations to Joy!
DON’T MISS:
Jackie Aina Launches An Eyeshadow Palette With Anastasia Beverly Hills For Dark Skin Girls
Video Director Tried To Swap Out A Dark Skin Model For A Light Skin Model And Tory Lanez Wasn’t Having It
White Photographer Facing Backlash For Digitally Creating A Dark Skinned Model
LET'S MAKEUP: 11 Foundations Perfect For Dark Skin Tones
LET'S MAKEUP: 11 Foundations Perfect For Dark Skin Tones
1. AJ CRIMSON BEAUTYSource: 1 of 44
2. BLACK UP COSMETICSSource: 2 of 44
3. BLACK UP COSMETICSSource: 3 of 44
4. BLACK UP COSMETICSSource: 4 of 44
5. BLACK UP COSMETICSSource: 5 of 44
6. BLACK UP COSMETICSSource: 6 of 44
7. BLACK UP COSMETICSSource: 7 of 44
8. BLACK OPALSource: 8 of 44
9. BLACK OPALSource: 9 of 44
10. BLACK OPALSource: 10 of 44
11. BLACK OPALSource: 11 of 44
12. BLACK OPALSource: 12 of 44
13. MAKEUP FOREVERSource: 13 of 44
14. WILLIAM TUTTLE FOUNDATIONSource: 14 of 44
15. WILLIAM TUTTLE FOUNDATIONSource: 15 of 44
16. SACHA COSMETICSSource: 16 of 44
17. SACHA COSMETICSSource: 17 of 44
18. SACHA COSMETICSSource: 18 of 44
19. SACHA COSMETICSSource: 19 of 44
20. SACHA COSMETICSSource: 20 of 44
Detroit Woman Becomes The Face Of A Beauty Brand After Years Of Colorism Bullying was originally published on hellobeautiful.com