Flash Back: NBA Legend Dwyane Wade To Join TNT As An NBA Analyst

The NBA season may be without Dwyane Wade on the court, but the multi-time All-Star will not be away from the game, signing a “wide-ranging” multiyear deal with WarnerMedia.

Wade, 37, will make his transition from the hardwood to the production booth, reaching a comprehensive deal with the media conglomerate that will feature “a variety of projects across the media company’s entire portfolio.” The three-time NBA Champion will be a basketball analyst during TNT‘s Tuesday coverage alongside former Heat teammate Shaquille O’Neal and Candace Parker. In addition to his continued NBA work, Wade will work on projects for Turner and CBS Sports for the NCAA’s Final Four.

Dwyane Wade has signed a wide-ranging multiyear deal with WarnerMedia. He'll be a TNT NBA analyst, do studio appearances for Turner/CBS at the Final Four, work on projects for Bleacher Report – and his production company, 59th & Prairie, got a development deal for new content. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 22, 2019

“I’m thrilled and grateful to be joining the WarnerMedia family with many exciting opportunities ahead,” said Wade in an NBA press release. “I have great respect for TNT’s team of analysts and their longstanding commitment to quality sports coverage. After sixteen seasons in the NBA, I look forward to connecting with my fans in this new role and bringing my own perspective to the game I love.”

Wade will also work on a number of projects for Bleacher Report and for his production company, 59th & Prairie. The partnership hopes to “further advance the connection between sports and culture to generate custom content experiences that resonate with young, passionate fans.”

Nicknamed “Flash” for his quick slashes to the basket, Wade retired following the 2018-19 NBA season. He accumulated 22 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in his career, 13 All-Star nominations, and an NBA Finals MVP in 2006.

“I am truly honored to be a part of this TnT family,” Wade continued in an Instagram post. “I’ve sat back and watched you guys for years create TV magic. I’ve watched this network give former players a voice and current players a platform. As a leader, I’ve always tried to empower and uplift the next generation and this platform gives me the stage to do that. Thank you again to the Turner family for this incredible opportunity. #StillDancing”

