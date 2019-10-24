Berner ft. Wiz Khalifa & Snoop Dogg “La Plaza,” Sleepy Rose ft. 2 Chainz, Worl & Hott LockedN “Shoot It Out” & More | Daily Visuals

Though LA street culture consists of Black and Latino influences, we rarely get Black and Latino collaborations in Hip-Hop music, but today Wiz Khalifa’s artist, Berner, links up with his boss and LA triple OG, Snoop Dogg for his latest RZA produced cut.

In his Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg assisted visuals to “La Plaza” the Mexican-American rapper rides shotgun with Wiz through the night while some of his chicano brethren make money moves under the racial-profiling eye of the law.

Sleepy Rose meanwhile gives conservative second amendment right supporters something to think about as he demonstrates a deep collection of automatic weapons and shows he and his crew knows how to use them in his 2 Chainz, Worl and Hot LockedN assisted clip to “Shoot It Out.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mereba featuring 6lack, Sauce Walka featuring Peso Peso, and more.

BERNER FT. SNOOP DOGG & WIZ KHALIFA – “LA PLAZA”

SLEEPY ROSE FT. 2 CHAINZ, WORL & HOTT LOCKEDN – “SHOOT IT OUT”

MEREBA FT. 6LACK – “HEATWAVE”

SAUCE WALKA FT. PESO PESO – “DRIPP HARDER”

LIL MUK – “BEST OF YOU”

