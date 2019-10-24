CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

President Obama To Speak at Rep. Elijah Cummings Funeral Friday

President Obama Holds Year-End Press Conference At The White House

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Former President Barack Obama is set to speak at Rep. Elijah Cummings in Baltimore Friday.

His spokesperson Katie Hill confirmed his appearance in a tweet Wednesday night. Cummings’ office also released a full list of speakers for the funeral, which also includes former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Rep. Kweisi Mfume.

The service will be held at at New Psalmist Baptist Church. A wake with public viewing will begin at 8:00 am and funeral services will follow at 10:00 am. Early arrival is encouraged.

See Also: Funeral Services Announced For Congressman Elijah Cummings

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

President Obama To Speak at Rep. Elijah Cummings Funeral Friday  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Here’s What Happened At KYS Fest [Photos]
The Crowd At KYS Fest
72 photos
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close