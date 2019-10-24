President Obama To Speak at Rep. Elijah Cummings Funeral Friday

Former President Barack Obama is set to speak at Rep. Elijah Cummings in Baltimore Friday.
His spokesperson Katie Hill confirmed his appearance in a tweet Wednesday night. Cummings’ office also released a full list of speakers for the funeral, which also includes former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Rep. Kweisi Mfume.
The service will be held at at New Psalmist Baptist Church. A wake with public viewing will begin at 8:00 am and funeral services will follow at 10:00 am. Early arrival is encouraged.
