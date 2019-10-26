Fat Joe Talks N Word Controversy, Single With Cardi B, + More

Fat Joe stopped by the Quick Silva Show and talked about his new album getting ready to come out. He says his new album “Family ties.” while it doesn’t have a release date, he’s been excited about his new single with Cardi B and latin artist Anuel AA. “Yes” already has 40 million views.

Fat Joe also tackled the pressing question about the N word. As a puerto Rican Fat Joe says he identifies as a black latino man. After Gina Rodriguez controversy, he says that it word depends on content and intent of the person who uses the word. Watch the interview above to see his full thoughts on the use of the word.

