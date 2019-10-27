Andrew Wiggins Is Donating $22 For Every Point He Scores To Underprivileged Youth

NBA player Andrew Wiggins is on a mission to make an impact both on and off the court during the 2019-2020 season. According to NBA.com, for every point that he scores this season, Wiggins will donate to a nonprofit organization focused on empowering youth.

The philanthropic initiative is something that the Canadian basketball player started last season. The Minnesota Timberwolves forward—who dons the number 22—will donate $22 for every point that he scores to disadvantaged children who participate in organized sports. Last season he netted 1,321 points and donated $29,062. “I’m proud to announce for the second year straight I’ll be donating $22 for every point I score towards supporting underprivileged children who face barriers in participating in organized sports,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “The goal is and will always be to help kids be kids and play sports!”

This isn’t the first social good initiative that Wiggins has led. In 2016, he joined forces with Adidas to refurbish the Dufferin Clark Community Centre in Ontario where he played basketball as a youngster. The center received new equipment, benches, hoops, a scoreboard and a new youth room.

There are several NBA players who have been dedicated to helping underprivileged youth. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently surprised one of the students from his I Promise School with a shopping spree just in time for the new school year. Brooklyn Nets player Jarrett Allen provided underprivileged children with free haircuts in Brooklyn. Los Angeles Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard teamed up with the Los Angeles-based nonprofit Baby2Baby and the L.A. Clippers Foundation to donate one million backpacks to children from low-income families.

