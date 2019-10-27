United States Postal Service Honors Gwen Ifill’s Legacy With Forever Stamp

Throughout her entire career, late legendary journalist Gwen Ifill broke several barriers for women of color in the realm of media. Nearly three years after her death, Ifill will receive a major posthumous honor for her contributions to journalism. According to CBS News, she will be featured in the United States Postal Service’s latest collection of Forever stamps.

Journalist Gwen Ifill to be memorialized with USPS Forever stamp https://t.co/Ff9481n5Oq pic.twitter.com/eycLarghNc — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 22, 2019

The Queens, New York native will be included in the Black Heritage series. The USPS stamp will feature a photo taken by Robert Severi and will be designed by Derry Noyes. From the moderation of America’s most memorable presidential debates to her insightful commentary surrounding the country’s political and social landscape, Ifill trailblazed a unique path. In 1999 she made history as the first Black woman to host a national television program focused on U.S. public affairs. She lent her voice to several shows centered on politics including Meet the Press, Inside Washington, and Face the Nation. She moderated the vice-presidential debates in 2004 and 2008. In 2016 she moderated the Democratic presidential debate alongside broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff; making them the first pair of women to do so.

Ifill released a book titled The Breakthrough: Politics and Race in the Age of Obama in 2009 which explored the journeys of Black politicians on the rise. She served on several boards and has received many accolades for her work. Ifill succumbed to her battle with cancer in 2016 at the age of 61. “Among the first African Americans to hold prominent positions in both broadcast and print journalism, Ifill was a trailblazer in the profession,” read a statement from the USPS.

Other 2020 Forever stamp designs include images of individuals who shaped the Harlem Renaissance and a stamp that is celebratory of hip-hop culture.

