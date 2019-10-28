[New Music] “JURASSIC” by DillanPonders x IDK

Toronto’s DillanPonders calls on DMV’s IDK for a JURASSIC collaboration

Toronto’s DillanPonders has been a name to look out for over the past few years. His unique blend of trap, Toronto’s cold R&B-infused production, and psychedelia have helped him distinguish himself among many of his contemporaries in the 6ix. Most recently, he teamed up with IDK for his new song, “JURASSIC.” Over hollow-ringing bells and rattling bass, DillanPonders smoked out voice comes through concise on the beat as he flexes his versatile flow and delivers plenty of quotable bars. With auto-tune turned up, he delivers a spooky yet infectious hook before IDK comes through with the kill.

DillanPonders is getting ready for the release of his forthcoming project Knowhere which is set to arrive later this year. Keep your eyes peeled for that project and more.

by Aron A.