Special Election to Be Held For Rep. Cummings’ Seat

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced a special election Monday to fill the late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ seat.

Cummings oversaw the 7th District which included portions of Baltimore County.

State law requires that a primary election be held at least 65 days after the governor’s proclamation is issued, and a general election be held at least 65 days after the primary.

According to the governor’s office:

Certificates of candidacy may be filed beginning Wednesday

The deadline for nomination papers to be filed is Nov. 20, 2019, and the deadline for candidate withdrawal is Nov. 22, 2019.

The special primary election will occur on Feb. 4, 2020, 76 days from the filing deadline.

The special general election will occur on April 28, 2020 — the same date as the state’s spring primary, thereby avoiding the cost and confusion of multiple and additional election days — 84 days after the special primary election.

The Governor allotted more time than what’s required by law to accommodate military members serving overseas. The additional time will also give more time to candidates to file and campaign, and for voters to engage in the process.

“It is imperative for the 7th Congressional District to have a strong voice in the House of Representatives, and today we are ensuring the process to fill this historic Maryland seat moves forward in a fair and timely manner,” Hogan said in a statement. “We have chosen the dates for this important special election to allow for a robust campaign. Free and fair elections are the very foundation of American democracy, and we encourage the citizens of the 7th District to take part and let their voices be heard.”

Rep. Cummings died on October 17 and was laid to rest last Friday.

Source: WBAL-TV

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Special Election to Be Held For Rep. Cummings’ Seat was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: