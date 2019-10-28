CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Parade Held To Honor Featherweight Champion And Baltimore Native Gervonta Davis

2012 Krewe Of Bacchus Parade

Source: Skip Bolen / Getty

Two time world champion boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis, defended his featherweight champion title in July, beating out Ricardo Nunez.

Mayor Young hosted the parade celebrating the Baltimore native, joined by Senators Hayes, Washington and Nathan Pulliam.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:Fox Baltimore

Parade Held To Honor Featherweight Champion And Baltimore Native Gervonta Davis  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close