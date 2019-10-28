Parade Held To Honor Featherweight Champion And Baltimore Native Gervonta Davis

Two time world champion boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis, defended his featherweight champion title in July, beating out Ricardo Nunez.
Mayor Young hosted the parade celebrating the Baltimore native, joined by Senators Hayes, Washington and Nathan Pulliam.
