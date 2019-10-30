I‘m sure a lot of NBA teams have super fans, that have a lot of money. But not every franchise is fortunate enough to have a super fan like Drake, who is willing to spend that money on the players and shout them out in songs the way Drizzy does.

Following the receipt of their championship rings, which happen to be the largest rings in NBA league history, Fred Vanvleet took to social media to show off new bomber jackets commemorating the champs. FVV also suggested that the gifts came from team ambassador, Drake.

TMZ reported that this is the same jacket that Drizzy rocked back in June during the Raptors championship parade.

There was no way @Drake would miss the @Raptors' championship parade. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xhJVziGBLh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 17, 2019

Oh yeah, did we mention that along with receiving the ring from the Raptors organization, Drizzy custom-designed his own ring, which is estimated to be valued at $150,000?

🎶 We need some really big rings 🎶 (📷: @Raptors) pic.twitter.com/uo5kqhswiF — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) October 22, 2019

Drizzy is eating this championship hype up.

6ix God: Drake Gifts Toronto Raptors Custom NBA Championship Jackets was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: