Blue Meth Ft. Method Man “Winnebago,” A$AP Ferg ft. MadeinTYO “WAM” & More | Daily Visuals

Method Man made his bones in Hip-Hop by bodying tracks with sharp darts and ear drowning flows and though he’s since gone on to pursue a career in acting, Johnny Blaze can still turn into the Ghost Rider when some heat is needed in the booth.

South London’s Blue Meth seems to know as much as he calls from across the pond to get some assistance from The Iron Lung in his black-and-white clip for “Winnebago” which finds the two rappers spitting bars into their mobile phones to see which Meth is the most potent.

Back in Harlem A$AP Ferg becomes the latest rapper to dye his hair blonde while getting it popping in the studio for his MadeinTYO assisted clip to “WAM.”

Check out the rest of todays drops including work from Big K.R.I.T., Trae Tha Truth, and more.

BLUE METH FT. METHOD MAN – “WINNEBAGO”

A$AP FERG FT. MADEINTYO – “WAM”

BIG K.R.I.T. – “M.I.S.S.I.S.S.I.P.P.I.”

SLIM THUG FT. FMG LACE, BIG BAD KAB & MORE – “KOTH CHALLENGE”

TRAE THA TRUTH – “LETTER 2 TRUTH”

CASHTALK – “MINK COAT”

LUCCIVELI FT. YOUNG NOBLE – “FOCUSED”

VINA LOVE – “DRIP”

YNC CAPO – “NATION BUSINESS”

PARDISON FONTAINE FT. CITY GIRLS – “PEACH”

ESTEE NACK & SUPERIOR – “INFINITEBLACKMIND”

