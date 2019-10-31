Drake Gifts Toronto Raptors Team Custom Championship Jackets

Drake is still on a high on life regarding his town’s big win this year. His NBA squad are now proud owners of select gear to commemorate the chip.

As spotted on High Snobiety Drizzy has gifted the Toronto Raptors exclusive pieces in honor of their 2018-2019 championship status. The piece in question is your traditional black flight jacket with zipper closure. Naturally the wears came together under the OVO brand with their signature owl logo placed on the left chest. On the back is a raptor situated at the top of NBA Championship trophy with “The Best In The World Champions”.

All the players names are found on the right sleeve with their respective jersey number. Surprisingly Kawhi Leonard, who left the team right after the big victory, made the list. You can see more of the jackets below.

Fred Vanvleet’s custom made championship jacket from Drake. pic.twitter.com/TA1hqXqxUa — Drizzy Source (@DrizzySource) October 29, 2019

