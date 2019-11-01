How Maryland Lawmakers Voted on the Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Maryland lawmakers voted along party lines Thursday on a resolution laying out the ground rules for the next phase of the impeachment inquiry proceedings against President Donald Trump.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted 232-196 to approve the resolution.
Here’s the vote breakdown:
AYE
- Dutch Ruppersberger (D)
- John Sarbanes (D)
- Anthony Brown (D)
- Steny Hoyer (D)
- David Trone (D)
- Jamie Raskin (D)
NAY
- Andy Harris (R)
In response to the vote, Harris called the process a “sham.”
“I am certainly not voting to justify the continuation of Soviet-style secret hearings orchestrated behind closed doors to impeach the President,” he said in a statement. “This is a sham – a fig leaf that fails to cover up an illegitimate hyper-partisan inquiry.”
Ruppersburger, meanwhile, issued a statement saying the vote “should eliminate any justification by the President and his Administration to withhold key documents, prevent witnesses from cooperating and defy subpoenas.”
