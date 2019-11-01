The Capital City Gogo GM talks with Aladdin about Community Efforts

The Capital City Go-Go is an American professional basketball team in the NBA G League and an affiliate of the Washington Wizards of the National Basketball Association. Based in Washington, D.C., the team plays their home games at the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. The team became the twenty-third G League team to be owned by an NBA team. Pops Mensah Bonsu the teams General Manager talks with Aladdin”Prince of the Airwayz” about the impact the G league is having on The NBA, players lives, and how they are teaming up to do community events with the Goodman League in ward 8. Watch the interview above.

