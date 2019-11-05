Tokyo Toni Talks New Dating Show, Blac Chyna, Reads Jordan + So Much More!

Tokyo Toni is known for not only being Blac Chyna’s mother but being a fiery personality we all love to follow. She is DC native but now splits her time in LA to spend time with her daughter and grandchildren. Over the summer, Lore’l reported in The Lo’ Down on this mother and daughter’s relationship on Blac Chyna’s show “The Real Blac Chyna”…

Well it seems like their relationship has improved. Tokyo shares with Angie Ange and Jordan that they’ve gone from 33 fights down to 3 fights over the past 3 months. Tokyo knows that she has recently been absent in Chyna’s life and doesn’t expect things to improve over night. Good news though, they are working on a new project together! Tokyo Toni is looking for love ASAP!

Looks interesting, entertaining and hilarious right? Tokyo even makes a bet with Ange and Jordan that this will be the best show they’ve watched! See more about this show and everything Tokyo has going on in the full interview below. She even tells Jordan about his himself and reads him up and down! You don’t want to miss it…

