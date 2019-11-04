Under Armour Inc. is being investigated by federal authorities over its accounting practices.
The probe is examining whether Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, the report said.
The athletic gear company said Sunday that it has been cooperating with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice on their investigations for two years.
Source:BaltimoreCBSLocal
Under Armour To Be Investigated By Feds was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com