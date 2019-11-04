CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Under Armour To Be Investigated By Feds

Under Armour

Source: Courtesy of Under Armour / Courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour Inc. is being investigated by federal authorities over its accounting practices.

The probe is examining whether Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, the report said.

The athletic gear company said Sunday that it has been cooperating with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice on their investigations for two years.

See Also: Under Armour Founder Stepping Down, New CEO Named

See Also: Federal Judge Weighs In On External Investigation Of Gun Trace Task Force

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:BaltimoreCBSLocal

Under Armour To Be Investigated By Feds  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close