K Camp Explains What Really Happened With Prairie View A&M Homecoming

K Camp stopped by The Afternoon Wave with DJ Caesar to promote his upcoming project KISS 5. On October 25th, K Camp tweeted that he will drop the project if he gets a verse from J. Cole. His fans went crazy tagging & tweeting at Cole, but with Cole recently saying he’s on a feature hiatus, K realizes it may be a tall task. He breaks down what record he wants Cole on, but assures us he has some other major features lined-up just incase Cole doesn’t come through.

I’ll drop KISS 5 If I got this verse from @JColeNC. Retweet till my dawg got no choice! — K CAMP (@kcamp) October 25, 2019

Being K. Camp is from Atlanta, the conversation of Tyler Perry’s new studio came up. They discuss if he would ever like to do any acting, and what film would he want to create. Tyler Perry isn’t the only one building their own space, as K. Camp explains he just finished building his own studio in ATL.

While on the topic of new music, they had to talk about the new “Homecoming” freestyle over Da Baby’s”Intro” instrumental that Camp just dropped. If you weren’t familiar, K. Camp began trending quickly after some students from Prairie View A&M expressed their issues with him being named the homecoming performer. K Camp decided not to do the show, and leveraged the whole incident into a win for himself by trending on Twitter and increased streams in his music.

🔥 or 🗑 KISS 5 real soon. pic.twitter.com/yRHDG5bEgR — K CAMP (@kcamp) October 11, 2019

Watch the full interview with DJ Caesar and K Camp and be on the look out for KISS 5!

