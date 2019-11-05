Jim Jones & His Forever Fiancée Chrissy Lampkin Return To ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’

When Love & Hip Hop: New York returns for its 10th season, fans will see some familiar faces from previous seasons. Page Six is reporting that OG cast members, Jim Jones and his forever fiancée, Chriss Lampkin will be back on VH1’s hit reality show.

Mona Scott-Young is hoping Jones and Lampkin who haven’t been on the famed franchise since season 1 and 2 can restore the feeling fans claim is missing since the show first premiered. They are not the only ones returning, Tahiry Jose, who is the ex-girlfriend of returning cast member, Joe Budden will also be on board and contributing to the drama the gossip column reports. Joe is currently single after proposing to Cyn Santana last season. So we expect some sort of storyline involving all three of them.

Along with those names, fans can look forward to the return of Safaree Samuels, his very pregnant wife Erica Mena-Samuels, Remy Ma, and her husband, Papoose. Kimbella, who famously got hands and feet put on her literally by Chrissy Lampkin in the reality show franchise’s inaugural season, will be back.

It will be interesting to see how that dynamic plays out between the both of them in the 10th season. Kimbella is also dealing with the fallout of her husband, Juelz Satana, being locked up plus news broke recently about the foreclosure of the couples New Jersey $650K condo. Ironically Jim Jones and Lampkin also saw their NJ home seized by the bank as well. Rich Dollaz, who also has been in the news for missing child support payments, will be back as well as Cam’ron’s ex JuJu, Yandy Smith, and makeup artist Jonathon Fernandez.

After years of being labeled the lackluster show of the Love & Hip Hop franchise, it looks like season 10 of LHHNY could bring it back to its glory. We are patiently awaiting that super trailer to give us a preview of the mess, and we know it’s not too far from dropping.

