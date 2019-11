Kevin discusses the World Series Championship Nationals’ visit to the White House and the backlash against Kurt Suzuki & Ryan Zimmerman. Kevin wants to know why the Nationals White House visit and the players interaction with President Trump would kill your fandom. Also, was all the backlash unfair?

Kevin Sheehan: Why Would You Stop Being A Fan Of The Nationals Off Their White House Visit? was originally published on theteam980.com

