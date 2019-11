Kevin explains why Trent Williams and his agent not wanting to pursue an investigation in the Redskins handling of his medical issue is a little fishy now. Why would Trent want to squash the investigation if the Redskins mishandled his cancer scare? Plus, will this be the last we hear of this?

Kevin Sheehan: The Strange Turn In Trent Williams Squashing The Investigation Into His Cancer Scare was originally published on theteam980.com

