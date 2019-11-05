Popeyes Stabbing Victim Is Identified As Tributes Pour In

The 28-year-old who was fatally stabbed outside a Popeyes restaurant has been identified and folks are sending their condolences.

According to WJLA, Kevin Tyrell Davis of Oxon Hill, Maryland was the victim of the stabbing, which occurred after an altercation over the restaurant’s popular chicken sandwich.

This is a photo of the victim provided to @ABC7Brad by a friend. He has been identified as 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis of Oxon Hill. pic.twitter.com/eQ3aGaZYzL — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) November 5, 2019

According to officials, an argument between two men began inside the restaurant located at 6247 Livingston Road, reportedly while the victim was waiting in line for the sandwich. The argument then transitioned outside on the street where the victim was stabbed. Davis was pronounced dead about an hour later at a local hospital.

“Our homicide detectives are hard at work on this one, but we have been able to determine preliminarily that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant,” explained Jennifer Donelan, the Prince George’s County Police Department’s media relations director.

Investigators believe the argument came about because Davis cut the line. “It’s something we have to question in terms of how we’re interacting with one another as a society, is how does a confrontation over cutting line lead to a death,” Chief Hank Stawinski said at a press conference on Tuesday. “What bothers me about this…is that there are families and children in this restaurant as this is unfolding and they’ve been exposed to this now as well. This is pointless. This is disrespectful.”

The suspect for the crime is still at large, and cops are asking witnesses to come forward to assist with identifying him. They released store photos shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, tributes have already started pouring in for Davis, who was known as Oside KD, according to the DailyMail.com.

“I failed you. I’m sorry #longlive KD,” one person shared on Instagram, who claimed to be his cousin.

“LongLiveKD Another Bro From the Lawd. Senseless,” another friend added.

On Tuesday, friends of Davis stopped by the Oxon Hill Popeyes location to lay out candles that spelled his name and to put up flowers as a makeshift memorial.

Although Popeyes hasn’t made a statement on social media regarding the incident, a representative for the restaurant chain told DailyMail.com, “What happened in Maryland last night is a tragedy and we are saddened to hear about this senseless act of violence. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends. We, along with the franchisee, are fully cooperating with local authorities and actively working to gather more information.”

