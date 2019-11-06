CLOSE
Most Of Maryland’s Poorest ZIP Codes Are In Baltimore

Maryland’s overall poverty rate continues to fall, but ZIP codes in west, southwest and east Baltimore remain among the poorest in the state.

All are in Baltimore, with the exception of the Marydel area on the Delaware/Maryland line.

  1. 21223 (West and SW Baltimore): 38.5%
  2. 21205 (East Baltimore): 37.1%

 

Most Of Maryland’s Poorest ZIP Codes Are In Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

