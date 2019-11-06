Megan Thee Stallion Lets Loose Legal Team On Her Make Up Artist

Meg Thee Stallion has a clear understanding how valuable her brand is. So much so she might have to put one of her former associates in legal check.

TMZ is reporting that the Rap bombshell is flexing her legal muscle against ex or soon to be ex make up artist. Last month Akil McCoy took to social media to make sure the Houston native put some respeck on his face game. On October 22 she posted a clip from her Vogue feature with footage of her using an eyebrow brush. Clearly he felt snub and commented “Make Up Akilaface”.

According to the story “The Big Ole Freak” rapper’s lawyer sent McCoy a cease and desist request. Apparently the letter stated that he is violating his non disclosure agreement by discussing his work with Megan. The celebrity website also suggests that if Akil continues to speak openly about their working relationship, even if the commentary is positive, he will be taken to court.

You can view their original exchange on Instagram that sparked the feud below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

