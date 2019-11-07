Tank Gives His True Reaction To Going Viral With Lip Service, New Music, New Career + More!

While Lore’l is on tour for Lip Service Live, Angie and On Air Jordan are holding it down and Tank came through! With all the talk about his clip from the Lip Service Podcast, we gave him the floor to speak freely and he definitely did.

Tank’s new album “Elevation” is out now and is a must for your playlists. Tank shares with Angie how he wants his listeners to believe that what he’s singing about can or will happen to them. This album will get you in the mood for the love and sexual fantasies you’ve desired. Tank had complete control over this album because he’s the owner of his label. All of his features were picked by him and chose artist that may not get as much shine but definitely deserve to. Tank breaks down the difference between owning a label and being on a label. He also shares a new career path for him. He is doing stand up comedy! He shares that he’s tested it out at a few of his live concerts but now has been taking it seriously and performing in real comedy clubs. See full interview and let us know if you think he’ll make it as a “King of Comedy”…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: