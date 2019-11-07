CLOSE
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: MJ Rodriguez Is Serving New York City Style In This All Black Lewk [POLL]

Pose actress MJ Rodriguez has been on my radar recently. There’s a certain je ne sais quois about the actor that I enjoy. When I watch her interviews, I feel like I’m talking to a friend and I love how she’s rising in fashion. They were  so stoked to attend their first MET Gala earlier this year and in the age of fashion icons, it’s great to see a style star on the rise and enjoying thee red carpet.

They showed up to the 2019 WSJ Innovation Awards showing off that they have been spending some serious time in the gym. We see those abs! They wore a bandeau top, paired with a blazer and black paper bag slacks by Taiwanese born fashion designer Jason Wu (who was put on the map by former First Lady Michelle Obama). They paired the look with black pumps.

They kept their makeup very simple and it looks so good! Rodriguez gave us a bold cat eye and powdered her eye with a nude blush eyeshadow. I love this makeup look because Rodriguez looks fashionable and chic, but not like they tried too hard. I love it!

Rodriguez posed on the carpet alone as well as alongside Jason Wu.

Other celebs in attendance included model Irina Shayk and model Bella Hadid. Beauties, what did you think of MJ Rodriguez’s look? Sound off in the comment section and take our poll below.

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: MJ Rodriguez Is Serving New York City Style In This All Black Lewk [POLL]  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

