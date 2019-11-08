John Keim With Kevin Sheehan: The Redskins Have Officially Ended Trent Williams’ Season

ESPN Redskins Insider John Keim joins Kevin Sheehan to discuss the Redskins placing Trent Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list, officially ending his season. John & Kevin play out how the Redskins and Trent arrived to where they are now which will most likely end with Trent never playing for the Redskins again. Plus, a few other Redskins items during the bye week.

