Back So Soon: A$AP Rocky Planning To Perform In Sweden For The First Time Since Assault Conviction

Money really talks.
A$AP Rocky has made an announcement that he will be the headlining a show in Sweden this coming December.
The announcement comes in the months following A$AP’s very public, and widely publicized incarceration in the country. A$AP was arrested for assault, held in the country for three weeks, he wound up being convicted and ultimately was given a two year suspended sentence for his crimes.
“After tremendous support from the Swedish fans, he returns to Stockholm for a long-awaited gig for all his supporters,” a Live Nation rep said in a statement Friday.
Rocky will perform at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm on Dec. 11. The show will also include Swedish artists, with a portion of proceeds going toward the non-profit Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups (FARR).
I AM OF COURSE DISAPPOINTED BY TODAY’S VERDICT. I WANT TO SAY THANKS AGAIN TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS, AND EVERYONE WHO SHOWED ME LOVE DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. IMMA KEEP MOVING FORWARD. THANK YOU TO MY TEAM, MY MANAGEMENT, ATTORNEYS, LABEL AND EVERYONE WHO ADVOCATED FOR JUSTICE. 🙏🏿
In a statement from A$AP’s attorney in Sweden, Slobodan Jovicic said “the court has recognized that Rocky and his party were followed and harassed, that no bottle was used, that Rocky didn’t act in a joined attack with the others and that Rocky didn’t inflict any wounds on the victim and that is a win.”
Tickets for the December show in Sweden go on sale Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. local time, and can be purchased here.
