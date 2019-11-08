Warriors Can’t Catch A Break: Steph Curry Reportedly Will Miss Entire Season

The Warrior just can’t seem to catch a break this season, no pun intended. According to Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher, Steph Curry is not going to see the court again this season after breaking his hand last week. Bucher reports a team source has revealed that the sharpshooter’s “fracture was worse than originally thought.”

Curry’s injury occurred last Wednesday during the Warriors blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns. Curry broke his left hand after he collided with Suns center Aron Baynes while making a move to the rim. Baynes fell on top of Curry’s hand, and the PG immediately got up, grabbing his wrist. He underwent surgery last week to repair the injury and was it was initially announced that he would miss at least three months.

Bucher’s devastating news comes as a part of a larger story detailing the Warriors’ traumatic fall from grace since losing to the Kawhi Leonard led Toronto Raptors last season. During last year’s playoff run, the Warriors lost Klay Thompson to an ACL tear and Kevin Durant to a ruptured right Achilles tendon during the finals. Thompson is still out, and it’s not definite that he will return this season. Durant took his basketball and left for Brooklyn and teamed up with Kyrie Irving.

Steph Curry, alongside Draymond Green and recently acquired D’Angelo Russell, was supposed to lead the team back to the promised land. That, of course, has not been the case with the Warriors sitting at 2-6 and suffering numerous blowout losses due to being decimated by injuries.

Anonymous players from the Pacific Division of the Western Conference are relishing in the demise of the Warriors dynasty. They are eager to beat the brakes off them on the court. Talk of the team “tanking” was dismissed quickly by the team’s owner Joe Lacob, but with this latest news, it would seem maybe that will be the case.

Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty

