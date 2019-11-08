Single, Savage, Self-Love: Here’s The New Term Millennials Are Using To Describe Their Relationship Status

Millennials have mastered the art of creating new terms that accurately and eerily describe a person, place or moment in time of their lives. Seriously, no one even knew what ASMR was before Gen Y’ers made it a whole, lucrative genre on the Internet.

Looks like we’re doing the same thing with the term “single”. At least that’s the case for Emma Watson. The Harry Potter star opened up about turning 30 in a cover story for British Vogue’s December issue, and she unleashed the new buzzword that accurately describes most Generation Y relationships.

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. It took me a long time, but I’m happy. I call it being self-partnered.”

Yes, Emma! The truth telling didn’t end there. The “Little Women” actress continued:

“If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out … [t]here’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.”

You are not alone, sis. An article written by Buzzfeed reporter Anne Helen Petersen, Millennials are burnt out and lethargic from all this adulting.

“A woman told me she had a package sitting unmailed in the corner of her room for over a year. A friend admitted he’s absorbed hundreds of dollars in clothes that don’t fit because he couldn’t manage to return them. Errand paralysis, post office anxiety — they’re different manifestations of the same affliction.”

And that’s not all. Recent survey say that millennials are also the loneliest generation.

“YouGov report found that 30 percent of Millennials (ages 23-38) always or often feel lonely. About one in five people in this age range say they have no friends, while 27 percent say they have no close friends, and 30 percent say they have no “best friend.” These numbers are considerably higher than the other generations surveyed.”

And with that being said – you are not alone, Emma. Majority of your millennial peers are self-partnered. Now the real question is, what do we do about it?

Single, Savage, Self-Love: Here’s The New Term Millennials Are Using To Describe Their Relationship Status was originally published on globalgrind.com

