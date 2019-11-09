DJ Premier did OG Hip-Hop fans a huge solid by unveiling a brand new Gang Starr album in One Of The Best Yet (R.I.P Guru) and after dropping a visual for the J. Cole assisted “Family and Loyalty,” we get blessed with a video for another standout album cut.

For the visuals to “Bad Name,” Premo calls on Guru’s son, Keith Casim, who actually cuts off his dreads in order to perform his father’s verses and give us the closest thing we can get to seeing Guru live once again.

From the old school to the new, Lil Durk links up with Lonzo Ball’s GOAT, 21 Savage to get things popping Casino Royale style in the clip to “Die Slow.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Madhattan, 2KBaby, and more.

GANG STARR – “BAD NAME”

LIL DURK FT. 21 SAVAGE – “DIE SLOW”

MADHATTAN – “CURTAINS”

2KBABY – “DREAMING”

HEATHER GREY FT. RAKAA & DJ JUGGY – “SALTWATER”

SHBAAM SAHDEEQ & J57 – “STEADY PACE”

HANZO FT. 6 DOGS – “BLUE TOES”

LIL ZAY OSAMA – “PRECOCET CRAZY”

SHORELINE MAFIA – “WINGS”

ROCKIE FRESH – “ROUND HERE”

JACK HARLOW FT. 2FORWOYNE – “WARSAW”

Gang Starr “Band Name,” Lil Durk ft. 21 Savage “Die Slow” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: