Asking For A Friend: Do You Like That Instagram Is Getting Rid of Likes?

Lore’l reported in her Lo’ Down this morning that Instagram will be testing no more likes in the U.S. They have tried it in other countries and now want to bring it here. They said it is to avoid anxiety and social comparisons in their users. Angie expresses that with the youth she has worked with, she’s noticed how important they value the number of likes and how it really can define their mood.

Some people are for the changes but others think people will find a way around it and the problem won’t be fixed. The overall mission is great but we will have to wait and see how it turns out. Be aware that these changes will be happening this week. Even though the public won’t be able to see the number of likes you get, you will still be able to keep track. learn more about the changes here and let us how you feel about this…

