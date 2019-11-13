It’s Been A Struggle But We Finally Got A Winner! #Gimme5

On The Morning Hustle we like to inform, educate and have a lot of fun! The clock strikes 8 o’clock, you already know what’s about to go down! “Gimmmmeeee Fiiivvveeee” is a fun game that On Air Jordan plays with our listeners. The rules are quite simple; name 5 things that fall under the given topic in 10 seconds without repeating your answers or saying “umm”. Usually through out the week we’ll get a few winners but during the month of November the winning streak has been very dry. Well we finally got a winner! Congrats to Dre for breaking the curse!

