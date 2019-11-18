CLOSE
The DMV
Maryland High School Teacher Arrested For Fight With Student

Officers arrested a Maryland high school teacher who got into a fight with a student Friday morning, police say.

Vivian Noirie, 36, got into a physical altercation with a 17-year-old senior inside a classroom at Largo High School, Prince George’s County police said.

 

Maryland High School Teacher Arrested For Fight With Student  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

