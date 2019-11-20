CLOSE
Life & Style
HomeLife & Style

Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Family H&M Ads Are A Holiday Mood!

The supermodel and NFL player are nothing short of winter wonderland perfect.

It looks like Chanel Iman and hubby Sterling Shepard are getting in the holiday spirit!

Last week, the supermodel and NFL star shared some adorable H&M ads of them and their baby girl on Instagram. This is nothing but winter wonderland perfection!

Sterling is dapper in this grey and black striped suit, while Chanel is tres chic and comfortable in this black studded mini dress, which oh so perfectly wraps about around her growing baby bump!

 

This is definitely getting us in a festive mood.

Chanel looks flawless in her winter white turtleneck and shimmery matching skirt, also peep her headband, while Sterling is super cute in this checkered shirt, tan turtleneck, and matching cords. Oh, and we can’t forget 15-month-old daughter Cali Clay in this gold overall dress.

Too cute!

 

This beautiful family is also growing. Over the summer, the 28-year-old announced she is expecting her second child.

“Excited to announce we will be a family of four soon,” she announced on Instagram back in August.

 

Wishing the Sterlings the best holiday ever!

RELATED NEWS:

EXCLUSIVE: Chanel Iman’s CFDA Dress Had To Be Sewn Around Her Baby Bump

Baby Bump Watch! Chanel Iman And Hubby Sterling Shepard Are Expecting

That Little Black Girl’s Hair In The H&amp;M Ad Isn’t The Problem. Perhaps The Problem Is You.

Sterling Shephard And Chanel Iman Kick Off Winter With New Era And Macy's

Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard's Daughter Cali Clay Turns 1 With Carnival-Inspired Party

8 photos Launch gallery

Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard's Daughter Cali Clay Turns 1 With Carnival-Inspired Party

Continue reading Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Daughter Cali Clay Turns 1 With Carnival-Inspired Party

Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard's Daughter Cali Clay Turns 1 With Carnival-Inspired Party

[caption id="attachment_3054750" align="aligncenter" width="1008"] Source: Rob Kim / Getty[/caption] Model Chanel Iman and Giants star Sterling Shepard celebrated their adorable daughter Cali Clay's first birthday with the cutest carnival inspired party. Iman shared photos from Cali's milestone birthday, showing off Cali posing like her model mom in front of colorful decor and balloon garlands. When Iman and Shepard aren't doting their baby girl, they're gushing over one another. “That woman takes care of me like no one ever has,” Sterling recently told Us Weekly. “I mean, the closest thing to [compare it] is my mom, so I love everything about being married to her. She’s one of a kind.” Iman and Shepard wed in May of 2018 and welcomed baby Cali just a few months later. Check out her first birthday party pics when you keep scrolling...

Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Family H&M Ads Are A Holiday Mood!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close