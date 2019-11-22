Even though he continues to serve his time Max B’s name is still ringing in the streets. Wavy Crockett recently made an appearance on Joe Budden’s platform.

As spotted on HipHopDX Wavy Crockett called in to The Joe Budden Podcast on Wednesday, November 20 and made it clear that the jail bars can’t contain his infectious personality from the world. While the Harlem native and the show crew only talked for about nine minutes but it was just enough to keep listeners tuned in.

Naturally they asked about his mind state while serving his bid and his confidence seems to be an all time high. “I’m grinding just trying to make sh*t out of nothing, you heard,” he confessed. “The wave never dies. The earth is 75 percent water. I’m the water. I’m not going anywhere.”

Biggavelli also made it clear when he finally touches the town he will be making an array of collaborations happen including Young Thug. “A lot of dudes is waiting for me to come home,” he revealed. “They want to give me that feature in person.”

The man born Charlie Wingate was originally sentenced to 75 years for felony murder for his alleged involvement in lining a man up at a New Jersey hotel. Thankfully his judgement has been since reduced and set to be a free man sometime in 2021.

You can listen to the interview below.

Photo:

Max B Makes Appearance On The Joe Budden Podcast [Listen] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: