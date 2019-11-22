The sneaker game is BIG business and with inventors conjuring up everything from sneaker shield sprays to sneaker thrones, Louis Vuitton is looking to jump in the game and is about to put out a sneaker carrying trunk that will without a doubt be featured in many Instagram posts from your favorite artists.

Hypebeast is reporting that the extremely high-end fashion brand is catering to the needs of their most valued sneakerhead customers with a new Sneaker Trunk that can hold up to six pairs of low-top sneakers and eight pairs of high-tops that deserve the kind of TLC that Louis V can provide. But that’s not all, according to the report the trunk can be customized in whatever ways each paying customer wants.

“Combining Louis Vuitton’s classic art of trunk craftmanship with contemporary design, Louis Vuitton’s Sneaker Trunk is the newest addition to the House’s iconic hard-sided collection,” reads an official description. “This one-of-a-kind Sneaker Trunk is an emblem of Louis Vuitton’s visionary spirit and heritage craftsmanship.”

No word on how much the spiffy trunk till run but best believe you might have to sell your sneaker collection to get one, but then you won’t have any sneakers to throw in there.

The Louis Vuitton Sneaker Trunk will be making it’s debut at Miami’s forthcoming Savoir-Faire showcase on December 3 where there’s a good chance DJ Khaled will be walking away with the floor model. Just saying, don’t be surprised when it happens.

Louis Vuitton Is About To Drop A Sneaker Trunk was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: