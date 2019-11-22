The Comeback: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Announces He’s Coming Out Of Retirement

Floyd Mayweather Jr. retired with 50 wins, 27 by knockout and 0 losses. But now, he’s coming out of retirement to risk his pristine record.

Other than a few exhibition matches, the undefeated boxer hasn’t been in a real bout since the August 2017 fight against Conor McGregor which was an easy win and now he’s putting it all on the line. Thursday night he took to Instagram to post a stoic picture of himself with trunks on, hands wrapped up with his head down. The caption was one simple sentence: “Coming out of retirement in 2020.”

Just minutes before posting that he was stepping back into the ring, he posted a courtside photo alongside Dana White, the mastermind behind UFC with a caption that hinted at something big to bring in the new decade with a bang. “@danawhite and I working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020,” it read.

Now that we know the return is imminent, that only problem is, who’s willing to get potentially pummeled by Money Mayweather? With his spotless record being threatened, he surely won’t go down without a fight. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov challenged Mayweather to a fight last year and a rematch against Manny Pacquiao can never be counted out.

