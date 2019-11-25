Nick ‘Swaggy P’ Young Loses His Cool During Rec League Championship Game

Currently unemployed NBA baller, Nick ‘Swaggy P’ Young clearly has that fire to still to ball out on the court. He put that passion on full display on Wednesday (Nov.20) during a rec league championship game, and it cost his team the chip. TMZ Sports reports that Swaggy P got into an on-court altercation, which he had to be held back by teammates.

According to the gossip site, Young’s squad was cruising to what seemed to be a comfortable victory before things got out of control. Apparently, it was a foul call that got the former Los Angeles Lakers’ star heated, leading to his team taking their ball and leaving the gym… literally.

Per TMZ:

We’re told Nick’s team was up 14 in the 2nd half when an argument broke out over a foul call, and things escalated quickly.

Some words were said, and Nick got angry — to the point where his teammates had to hold him back from a possible fight.

Eventually, we’re told Nick and his team just grabbed their stuff and left the gym without finishing the game … which was later ruled a forfeit, and the title was given to the opposing team. This isn’t the first time Nick has gotten spicy during a rec league game. Back in 2016, he was accused of beating up an opposing player during a church league game at Porter Ranch and was sued. Clearly, Swaggy P is about that life, and your rec league trophies and wins don’t really mean a thing to him. You can watch his recent blow up in the video below. Photo: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

