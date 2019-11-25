R. Kelly Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Recounts Abortion & Having Been “Peed On”

R. Kelly‘s girlfriend Joycelyn Savage is talking, and it’s all bad. Once adamant she was living with the accused sexual predator of her own free will, she details physical abuse, aborting his baby and even getting urinated on, repeatedly.

Recently, Savage teamed with a paysite called Patreon to share her story.

The Chicago Sun-Times recapped her latest confessionals from Sunday (Nov. 24) and they are quite damning. According to Savage, she was pregnant with R. Kelly’s baby in 2016, but chose to get an abortion, and the procedure was done in his home.

She detailed getting choked until she “blacked out” for the offense of calling R. Kelly “babe” instead of “Master” or “Daddy.” Also, she recalled R. Kelly still bring girls home that looked younger than she did (she met the singer when she was 19).

According to the CTS, she said, “I’ve been peed on numerous of times I really didn’t want to say this but the truth needs to be heard.”

Initially, Savage and Kelly’s other girlfriend, Azriel Clary, were some of his biggest defenders.

R. Kelly is facing federal charges for child pornography, amongst other offenses, and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

No word on if and when Savage will reunite with her family.

