LET’S MAKEUP: Everything’s Peachy With Lizzo And We’re Showing You How To DIY This Red Carpet Beat

The beauty wore a custom Valentino ruffled, baby doll dress. She paired the look with white Stuart Weitzman shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. This might be my favorite plus size look I have ever seen on the red carpet. While her outfit was on point, I could not get over this glamorous, bold eyeshadow beat! Bold eyes have been in and orange you glad (see what I did there) that she gave us this cat eye lewk?

We caught up with her makeup artist Alexx Mayo, who shared all the products he used to recreate this peach perfect beat. He shared exclusively with Hello Beautiful, “I wanted to create a fun, ethereal look that was soft but still eye catching. I thought of a beautiful sorbet or a delicious desert and came up with this orange dream-sickle look.” Keep reading and learn how to get Lizzo’s beat!

