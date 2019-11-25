Megan Thee Stallion Sets The Record Straight With Freestyle Fresh From The AMAs

Megan Thee Stallion may not have been nominated for an American Music Award, but she definitely was the talk of the night during the awards show.

The aspiring horror film writer and rapper broke necks when she popped up on the red carpet at the Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, showing up in a stunning red dress just oozing Hot Girl energy. During her interview, she more than likely caught the attention of men everywhere when she confirmed her split from Moneybagg Yo and is not looking to replace him at the moment.

“Right now, I’m really not looking for a man. But if I was, it would be somebody who is super funny, and he has to be tall.”

Backstage she doubled down on her relationship status in a new freestyle, which she shared with fans on Twitter that features a beat produced by Juicy J, the Three 6 Mafia member revealed in a Tweet.

“Bitch, I’m 24 and single ain’t no ring on my finger, and if the n***a looking good, you know im tryna mingle.”

Fans are begging the Houston rapper to drop the freestyle and who knows it might possibly end up on her debut album, which is set to arrive in 2020. For now, you can step into the freestyle below and check out her latest visual for track “Ride or Die,” which currently lives on the soundtrack for the Lena Waithe film Queen & Slim.

Ain’t none of these niggas really playa no moe 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pz33vfOrcH — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 25, 2019

Photo: David Crotty / Getty

