Rapper T.I. & Tiny Cop Pleas On Red Table Talk Part 1 [Video]

T.I. kicked over and stomped on a hornet’s nest when he boasted about taking his daughter to the gynecologist to essentially conduct a hymen check on her virginity. While the slander has been extensive, the Atlanta rapper has been silent ever since, until now.

Tip and his wife Tiny hit up Jada Pinkett’s Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch to share their side of the struggle. To his credit, T.I. sat back and chose to be schooled by Jada Pinkett Smith and Gammy.

No one had an issue with his involvement in his daughter’s life. But the issue of control did spark debate. “In order to guide and direct you must have certain control of everything,” said Tip. Also, Tiny seemed to be awfully quiet, just saying.

For the most, Jada Pinkett Smith came through the quotables. “It’s the hymen part. Having been a young girl and having raised several young women, and realizing that a woman’s journey in regards to her sexuality has to be guided mostly, I think, by mothers,” she said. “But [a] mother, in truly understanding what woman is, a mother takes her hand and walks her though. I would tell him love your daughter. Let me teach her. Because there’s certain sensitivities because your relationship in the world is different than your daughter.”

Part Two doesn’t air until Wednesday, November 27 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET., but you can watch Part 1 below. Let us know what you think of T.I.’s defense in the comments.

