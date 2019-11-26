Cassidy “Another Plan,” Twista “Stackin Paper” & More | Daily Visuals 11.25.19

Oh snap! We have a Cassidy sighting!

Once one of the most promising rappers in the game, Cassidy’s been off the Hip-Hop grid for quite some time now but today returns and does what he does best: rap about the hustle. In his brand new clip for “Another Plan” the Philadelphia MC schools the youth on what it takes to be a successful hustler in today’s day and age. On the low Cass still looks like he’s a high school senior himself. Props.

Back in Chicago another rapper from yesteryear shows and proves that he too still has a lot of fire in the tank as Twista and his crew of thick women count double digit stacks in his visuals for “Stackin Paper.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from King Combs featuring Jeremih, Vado featuring AZ, and more.

CASSIDY – “ANOTHER PLAN”

TWISTA – “STACKIN PAPER”

KING COMBS FT. JEREMIH – “NAUGHTY”

VADO FT. AZ – “SAGE”

A$AP ANT – “A&W CREAM SODA”

RODDY RICH FT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “TIP TOE”

BUJU BANTON – “STEPPA”

BOSTON GEORGE FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “BREAK EM”

