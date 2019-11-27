Troy Ave “Chuck Norris,” Vado “Dizzy” & More | Daily Visuals

Sometimes it feels like one of the few people that Tekashi 6ix9ine didn’t drop dime on in Brooklyn is Troy Ave (he probably would’ve if he could’ve though), and since Troy is still awaiting his day in his court, he continues to put out new material to keep his career going.

In his latest visuals for “Chuck Norris” (these kids probably never even heard of son) Troy travels the streets of Brooklyn in a three-piece suit getting his mobster on and rubbing shoulders with goons and guidos.

From Brooklyn to Harlem, Vado toasts to the good life while with his crew out in the sticks where the air is fresh and the bubbly flows for his clip to “Dizzy.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including conscious gangsta rap from Big Shug, Mike G, and more

TROY AVE – “CHUCK NORRIS”

VADO – “DIZZY”

BIG SHUG – “STAY THE COURSE”

MIKE G – “THIS ONE”

https://youtu.be/4FbatrrSXIU 0

TRAY CHANEY – “B4 I JUMP ON THIS PLANE”

FLIPP DINERO – “WESTSIDE”

CYN SANTANA – “NO QUESTION”

HARRIET FT. TEIRA LOCKHART – “EUPHORIA”

MEDHANE – “ON ME”

DRAG-ON – “PART 31 FREESTYLE”

ATO FT. VIC MENSA – “FALLING”

