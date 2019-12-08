Crisis on Infinite Earths: DC Heroes of the Multiverse Crossover Quiz!

A crisis is coming! Make sure to tune in next week when the multiverse unites in the biggest crossover event ever – Crisis on Infinite Earths – only on The CW! Starting Sunday on The CW, tune into Supergirl to kick-off the five-part event with the heroes of Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Heroes will fall. Legends will rise! Tune into Crisis on Infinite Earths, The CW’s five-part crossover event of the year, starting Sunday on Supergirl at 8pm Eastern only on DCW50, Washington’s CW.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: