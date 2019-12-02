Terrelle Pryor’s Accused Stabber Smiles In Mugshot As She’s Charged With Attempted Murder

The woman who is allegedly responsible for placing Terrelle Pryor in the hospital with life-threatening stab wounds has been placed in custody… and her mugshot is kind of shocking. 24-year-old Shayla Briston was smiling in her mugshot following being arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted homicide.
Cops also say a witness overheard a friend saying Briston was just defending herself, but the more worrisome comment was the alleged statement of “we should have let him die.” Briston is still in Allegheny County Jail and has not been granted bail. She is scheduled to appear in court later this month. Upon release from the hospital, Pryor was also arrested, though his charges are far less serious, being charged with assault. Witnesses have also told police that Pryor has oftentimes put his hands on Briston, and their relationship can be characterized as volatile.
