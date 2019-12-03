Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Billie Eilish To Be Honored At The Inaugural Apple Music Awards

Watch out Grammys, American Music Awards, and BET Awards, Apple Music is joining the music award party with its recently announced Apple Music Award.

For its inaugural showing, Apple Music will be handing out five awards, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Global Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Breakthrough Artist of the Year. While the first two categories will be determined by the streaming service’s data, the other three will be decided by Apple’s editorial team.

In a press release, Apple spoke on the introduction of Apple Music Awards:

“Introducing the Apple Music Awards, a celebration of the best and boldest musicians of 2019 and the enormous impact they have had on global culture this year. The Apple Music Awards honor achievements in music across five distinct categories and winners are chosen through a process that reflects the service’s editorial perspective, combined with what customers around the world are loving most.”

Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and International Content at Apple added:

“The Apple Music Awards are designed to recognize the passion, energy, and creativity of the world’s favorite artists. The musically diverse group of inaugural winners have sparked deep social conversation, influenced culture and inspired our customers around the world. We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate them.”

With the announcement, the winners were also revealed. Lil Nas X wrangled Song of The Year for “Old Town Road.” Lizzo won Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Billie Eilish Album of The Year as well as Global Artist of the Year. She will also split the Songwriter of the Year honor with Finneas.

You can watch Billie Eilish performing on December 4 at 6:30 pm PST during an event that will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park. You can watch the entire thing when it goes live here.

