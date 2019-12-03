Panthers Part Ways With Head Coach Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera is out as Panthers head coach.

The news came down early Tuesday, days after the Panthers lost to Washington on Sunday, dropping their record to 5-7.

“I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team,” Panthers owner David Tepper said in a statement. “I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.”

Rivera led the Panthers to a 76-63-1 record over his nine-year tenure, including a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC Championship and three NFC South Division crowns.

“We are going to take a comprehensive and thorough review of our football operation to make sure we are structured for long-term sustained success,” Tepper said. “Our vision is to find the right mix of old-school discipline and toughness with modern and innovative processes. We will consider a wide range of football executives to complement our current football staff.

“One change that we will implement is hiring an assistant general manager and vice president of football operations. We all must recognize that this is the first step in a process, but we are committed to building and maintaining a championship culture for our team and our fans.”

