Blac Youngsta “Long Live,” Onyx ft. Knuckles (N.B.S.) “Monster Gorillas” & More | Daily Visuals

We’re not the most religious people in the world but what’s with people taking to graveyards to shoot their music videos? Isn’t that bad luck or something? Maybe we’re just over thinking it.

Either way, Blac Youngsta doesn’t seem to have an issue with the aforementioned practice and in his latest visual to “Long Live” the CMG representative finds himself in a colorless graveyard only he, the roses on the ground and his fancy automobile are brimming with colorful life.

From the new to the OG, Onyx keeps their grizzley going in 2019 and in their Knuckles assisted clip to “Monster Gorillas” take it back to the NYC subway staircases where the jux used to go down on the regular.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Pretty Savage, and more.

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “LONG LIVE”

ONYX FT. KNUCKLES – “MONSTER GORILLAS”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “BRING ‘EM OUT”

RENCE – “I KNOW”

PRETTY SAVAGE – “BANGER FREESTYLE”

FLYING LOTUS FT. DENZEL CURRY – “BLACK BALLONS SURPRISE”

SIR FT. ZACARI – “MOOD”

1$T – “VELVET”

SHORDIE SHORDIE – “BONNIE & CLYDE”

LIL POPPA – “ON MY OWN”

ASHNIKKO – “WORKING B*TCH”

EDWARD SIZZERHAND – “FOREST”

